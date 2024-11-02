Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $342,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 528,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,892 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,510.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

A traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.70 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

