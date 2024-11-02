Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,047 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

