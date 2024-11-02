Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GILD opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

