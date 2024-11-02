Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.99 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.68.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

