Aevo (AEVO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.39 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Aevo has a total market cap of $257.09 million and $20.39 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aevo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,239,493.9264815 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.30964102 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $28,295,777.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

