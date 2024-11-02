AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.96%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.70 EPS.

AerCap Stock Up 0.8 %

AerCap stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.31. 1,264,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,371. AerCap has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

