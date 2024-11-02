Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,366. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

