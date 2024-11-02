Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

ADBE traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.80. 2,852,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

