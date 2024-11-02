ACM Research, Inc. recently disclosed its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showcasing robust revenue and shipment figures. The company, a key supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, saw significant progress in its operations.

In a press release dated October 30, 2024, titled “ACM Research Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue and Shipments for the Third Quarter 2024,” ACM Research highlighted its performance expectations for the quarter. The company anticipates the following key financial highlights:

– Preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2024 is projected to range between $200 million to $203 million, indicating a notable year-over-year growth of 19% to 20%.– Total preliminary shipments are estimated to fall within the range of $245 million to $255 million, showcasing a year-over-year growth of 15% to 19%.

These figures are subject to the completion of ACM’s quarter-end closing procedures and review by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. ACM Research intends to delve deeper into its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and outline its revenue outlook for the remainder of the year during its upcoming earnings call on November 7, 2024.

It’s important to note that ACM Research currently holds an 82.0% equity interest in ACM Shanghai, its principal operating subsidiary, which significantly contributes to the company’s consolidated revenue and net income. The financial results of ACM Shanghai, reported in RMB and in accordance with Chinese accounting principles, may differ from the consolidated financials of ACM prepared in U.S. dollars per U.S. accounting standards.

ACM Research, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and selling cutting-edge semiconductor process equipment crucial for advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company aims to provide customized, high-performance, and cost-effective process solutions to enhance productivity and product yield for semiconductor manufacturers.

Statements in the press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from projections. Readers are advised to refer to ACM Research’s SEC filings for a comprehensive understanding of these risks.

