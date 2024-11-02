ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.09 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 1,769,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,800. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.39%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.