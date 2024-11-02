ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-1.09 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
ACCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. 1,769,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,800. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.39%.
Insider Activity at ACCO Brands
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACCO Brands
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.