Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 191,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 104,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $798,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,143,710.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

