AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

