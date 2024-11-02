8,600 Shares in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Bought by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned about 0.81% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,983,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

