6,313 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BMY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

