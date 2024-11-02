61,291 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 61,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.51% of Powell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,728 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,713,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,208.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,350 shares of company stock worth $14,774,341. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ POWL opened at $279.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.53.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.