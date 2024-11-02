5,250 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $54.18 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

