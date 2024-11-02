4,879 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.