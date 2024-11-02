4,689 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXY. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 278.8% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,530 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,297,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

FXY opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.25 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

