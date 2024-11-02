2,603 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Acquired by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,343. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

