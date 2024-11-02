13,200 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCV opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

