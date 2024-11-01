Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $36.11 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,370. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $515,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,111.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,593. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

