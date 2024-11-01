zkSync (ZK) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, zkSync has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $475.75 million and $47.91 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.13849495 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $55,658,920.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

