Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $381.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.62 and a 200-day moving average of $329.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $394.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $222,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.