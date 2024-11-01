Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
ZBRA traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $384.56. 341,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $198.19 and a one year high of $394.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
