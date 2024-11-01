Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $384.56. 341,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $198.19 and a one year high of $394.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

