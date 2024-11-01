Zcash 1-Day Volume Reaches $67.25 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $36.99 or 0.00052947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $603.97 million and approximately $67.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

