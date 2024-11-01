Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €28.85 ($31.36) and last traded at €28.90 ($31.41). Approximately 452,234 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.13 ($31.66).
Zalando Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.