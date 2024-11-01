YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

NYSE YPF opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,845,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

