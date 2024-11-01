XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $672,720.29

XYO (XYO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $72.51 million and $672,720.29 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,454.08 or 1.00139349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00532485 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $664,505.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

