XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of XPO worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NYSE XPO opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $138.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

