XDC Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $407.93 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $407.93 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,195.74 or 1.00135569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,047.02 or 0.99923417 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,950,908,152 coins and its circulating supply is 14,930,334,691 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

