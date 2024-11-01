WT Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 0.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.78. 989,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

