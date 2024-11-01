Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $437.22 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $437.22 million and $8.77 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,704,907,220,548 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,708,361,100,994.931. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004837 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $10,161,054.14 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

