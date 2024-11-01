Wormhole Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. Wormhole has a market cap of $553.25 million and $37.10 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,275.53 or 1.00066814 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,219.83 or 0.99986350 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,709,105,786 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.21978079 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $40,284,156.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

