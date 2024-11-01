Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Billion (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $176.57 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 594,626,110 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 594,180,594.3710208 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.90694254 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $156,971,584.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

