Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.35 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.32). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.11), with a volume of 35,665 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383. The company has a market capitalization of £357.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Wilmington’s payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.
Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.
