Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.30. The company had a trading volume of 705,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,721. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.87. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $308.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

