William Blair Weighs in on Envista’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Stock Up 9.0 %

NYSE NVST opened at $20.97 on Friday. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.