William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HURN

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,550.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,348 shares of company stock worth $1,081,897. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

