Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165.60 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.13). Approximately 472,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 575,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.60 ($2.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.36. The company has a market cap of £380.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Featured Articles

