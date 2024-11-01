Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 30.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.