What is William Blair’s Estimate for CMG FY2025 Earnings?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $2,163,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

