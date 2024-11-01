What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Meta Platforms Q1 Earnings?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $21.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on META. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.37.

NASDAQ META opened at $567.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $296.86 and a 52 week high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.21 and a 200-day moving average of $512.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,573 shares of company stock valued at $133,019,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

