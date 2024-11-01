What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AXTA Q1 Earnings?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
