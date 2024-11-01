What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:TCW FY2025 Earnings?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of TCW opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.79 and a one year high of C$5.24.
Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.
Insider Activity at Trican Well Service
In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
