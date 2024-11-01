What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:TCW FY2025 Earnings?

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.72.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TCW opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.79 and a one year high of C$5.24.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

