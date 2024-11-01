WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

WEX opened at $172.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94. WEX has a 12 month low of $162.97 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

