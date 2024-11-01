Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 3rd

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of WHG stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

