Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno Sells 875 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $165,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,444,922.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.94. 363,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

