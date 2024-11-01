Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $171.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $192.48.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.