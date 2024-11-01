Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $171.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,392 shares of company stock worth $4,478,770. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $104.45 and a 1-year high of $192.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

