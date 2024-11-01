WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 10,000 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in WESCO International by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

