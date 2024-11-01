Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.74 and last traded at $99.74. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Wendel Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44.

Wendel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.